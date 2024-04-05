Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

The eagerly awaited Baisakhi Mela is scheduled to commence from April 12 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal. Anticipated to attract over 10,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including India, the four-day event will witness various religious rituals and cultural celebrations

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The eagerly awaited Baisakhi Mela is scheduled to commence from April 12 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal. Anticipated to attract over 10,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including India, the four-day event will witness various religious rituals and cultural celebrations.

To ensure the safety and comfort of the Sikh pilgrims, the Punjab government has initiated comprehensive security measures, including the arrangement of special trains for their arrival and departure. Notably, the Sikh pilgrims expected at Panja Sahib encompass individuals from European countries and America.

The main highlight of the event will take place on April 14, with the Sikh pilgrims returning to Lahore and Nankana Sahib on April 15. Deputy Commissioner Attock, DPO, Assistant Commissioner, and other officials will extend a warm welcome to the Sikh pilgrims, emphasizing the provision of essential facilities such as cleanliness, accommodation, and anchorage to guarantee foolproof security and hospitality.

Furthermore, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Chairman of Evacuee Trust are slated to participate in the main event of Baisakhi Mela, which is set to continue until April 21. As per Sikh tradition, the festival of Baisakhi signifies the commencement of the new year, drawing Sikhs from across the globe to partake in the celebrations honoring Baba Guru Nanak.

During the event, devotees are expected to engage in prayer and religious rituals, including the distribution of Prashad with great reverence. Following the conclusion of the ceremonies at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the Sikhs will proceed to Lahore and Nankana Sahib, encapsulating the vibrant spirit of the Baisakhi Mela.

