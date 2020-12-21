Bajaur administration holds open court to resolve masses' problems at doorstep

The district administration on Monday held an open court at Tehsil Lawi to address masses' problems at their doorstep

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday held an open court at Tehsil Lawi to address masses' problems at their doorstep.

Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Khan Wazir and other senior officials of the district administration attended the forum which was held in Mamoond Government High school Malangi besides people from different walks of life.

The participants raised a number of problems including loadshedding, price hike, revenue department related matters, cleanliness, education and health.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said that district administration would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to resolve problems being faced by residents at earliest.

He directed all the concerned departments to take prompt action on complaints which were raised during the forum, adding no negligence or laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

He also urged people to strictly adhere to prescribed precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.