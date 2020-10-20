Balochistan Assembly: Sitting offers fateha for martyred security personnel

Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday offered fateha for the departed souls of the security personnel who embraced martyrdom during a clash with miscreants in Makran division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday offered fateha for the departed souls of the security personnel who embraced martyrdom during a clash with miscreants in Makran division.

They also prayed for the early recovery of the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal from coronavirus.

Earlier, Balochistan Assembly session started with Speaker Provincial Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in chair.

Talking on the point of order, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani and Akhtar Hussain Lango said that people of Balochistan were suffering due to gas load shedding and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) must ensure interrupted gas supply to the people.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed displeasure over the absence of the ministers from the session and said that all members should ensure their presence in assembly.

Earlier, Balochistan National Party (BNP) MPA AKhter Hussain Lango raised their concern over the appointment in Levis Force and education department. Later, Speakers adjourned the session till October 23.