Balochistan CM Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of 4 Policemen In Kuchlak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Balochistan CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of 4 policemen in Kuchlak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four policemen in the operation against militants in Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Tuesday.

He said that the police personnel who were martyred during the encounter with the suspects set an example of courage and bravery.

Those who laid down their lives in the war against terrorism are the heroes of the nation, he said adding that the complete elimination of terrorism was the joint commitment of the nation and the government for the interest of peace in the area.

He said that the security forces were fighting the monster of terrorism with determination and independence.

The Chief Minister expressed condolence, sympathy, and solidarity with the families of the martyrs saying that martyrs would be buried with national honours.

He said that the government would fulfill the duty of sponsoring and caring for the families of the martyrs.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

