Balochistan Forms RRT's To Contain Coronavirus In Quetta

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Balochistan forms RRT's to contain coronavirus in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has formed Rapid Reaction Teams (RRTs) to contain coronavirus or COVID-19 in the provincial capital.

According to official sources, around 90 Teams would perform duties in three shifts to ensure proper measures for mitigating the risk of corona pandemic in the city.

District Administration Quetta, Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) and Health Department have collectively established the RRTs to contain COVID-19.

The teams were consisting of eight mobile RRTs (Ambulances) and 12 Static Teams at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and 4 Motorcycle Teams for performing their duties.

As per the mechanism anybody who felt the symptoms of Corona should call on the helpline 1122. The rescue officials will either direct the person to the doctor or if required will inform the Mobile Rapid Reaction Team (RRT). If RRT is busy, operator would guide refer the person to Static Team (ST) at a nearby BHU.

The RRT or ST would either clear the person after examination or ask him to get isolated at home and take his swab for lab test. If the individual does not have any place to isolate then he will be taken to Isolation Center.

