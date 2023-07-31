Balochistan govt inked agreement with SZABIST-ZABTech to train 2700 youth in 18 trades

Balochistan government has inked an agreement with SZABIST-ZABTech (iTVE) (Institute of Technical and Vocational Education) to initiate a vocational training programme to impart technical skills to 2700 youth in more than 18 trades in a period of three years in order to produce the quality technical human resource

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has inked an agreement with SZABIST-ZABTech (iTVE) (Institute of Technical and Vocational Education) to initiate a vocational training programme to impart technical skills to 2700 youth in more than 18 trades in a period of three years in order to produce the quality technical human resource.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili has witnessed the agreement with SZABIST-ZABTech (iTVE) to initiate the program on a public-private partnership mode to impart technical skills among youth to get good employment opportunities under CPEC projects and also tap jobs in global labor markets.

The training program would be started from September this year in Technical Vocational and Education Training Institute Hub to train the youth in different fields of technology which helps them to get better job opportunities, said a news release.

The government is also working to strengthen the technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfil the current day's requirements.

Under the programme, youths across the province would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education, it added. "It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills.

" Chief Secretary has termed the agreement as an important step towards improving the skills and employment opportunities of youth in Balochistan.

He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships for economic development and improving the living standards of people in the province.

He said that the concessionaire will establish strong industrial linkages at the national and international level which will help the students to get good jobs after proper training.

"Students will also benefit from on-the-job training and certification, performance-based stipends, and competency-based training, leading to better employability and self-employment opportunities." Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar while addressing the participants of the event said that We are excited to sign an agreement with ZABTech which is a renowned institute running Vocational Centers across Sindh.

"This partnership will provide high-quality technical education and vocational training to the youth of Balochistan and equip them with much-needed valuable skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province," he added.