Balochistan Govt Provides 18,000 Jobs To Youth: Sardar Noor Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:47 PM

Balochistan govt provides 18,000 jobs to youth: Sardar Noor Ahmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Leader, Sardar Noor Ahmad Bangulzai on Sunday said that Balochistan was on path of development under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, so far, more than 18,000 youths have been given jobs in government departments.

He expressed these views in a joining ceremony of people to BAP in Mastung. Tribal elder and tribes including Sanjarzai, Manduzai, Raise Khail,Pirwalizai, Madnawi, Malikkhel Abdul Qayyum Dehwar, Haji Wazir Dehwar, Haji Abdul Rasool Dehwar, Nizamuddin Dehwar, Master Abdul Qadir Dehwar, Raise Muhammad Ishaq Dehwar, Malik Mir Ahmad, Malik Inayatullah Dehwar, Abdul Rasool Dehwar and hundreds of others of people announced to join the BAP party under the leadership of Sadar Noor Ahmed Bangalzai.

The party's central leader Wadera Shehzad Langove was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai said the BAP coalition government under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan was taking measures to provide better sports opportunities to the youth in the province for interest of the game.

Sports complexes were being constructed in every district, in addition, development works were being carried out on equal basis in all areas which were visible on the ground instead of on paper, he said. The development work done in the province under the leadership of the CM during the last three years was unprecedented, he added.

He said that tribal dignitaries of Mastung including their colleagues have joined Balochistan Awami Party would make the party more active and strong in Mastung. He congratulated the newly joined tribal dignitaries and hoped that they would use their responsibility to make the party more active and organized in the province.

