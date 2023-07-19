Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Signs MoU With Google For 2000 Youth's Scholarship

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 10:30 PM

The Government of Balochistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google under which students of the province will get 2000 additional scholarships and internship opportunities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):The Government of Balochistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google under which students of the province will get 2000 additional scholarships and internship opportunities.

The aim of this initiative was to enable the youth to get online jobs by aligning them with the requirements of the modern age. Google will also provide support in the digitalization of the provincial information department.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrik Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqaili Secretary Information Technology Tayyab Lahri, Information Secretary Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat and Google Team Leader Umar Farooq attended the ceremony.

Talking to media, Chief Secretary Balochistan said the agreement between the provincial government and Google was an important development.

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was deeply interested in providing dignified employment to the youth, he added.

The CS noted that Google had given 1000 scholarships to the youth of Balochistan, and more than 900 youth had enrolled in this program.

Meanwhile, Secretary Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat told media that Google has given another 2000 scholarships, among them 1000 scholarships are for girls and 1,000 for boys.

He said the young people with internships will have international certification that will enable them to get online jobs and the interns will be able to earn up to 1,000 dollars per month.

Earlier, in May last Google had provided 1000 scholarships to the youth of the province.

