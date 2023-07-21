Open Menu

Balochistan Police To Ensure Law And Order Situation In Muharram: IG

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police, Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday said that the province was facing huge challenges regarding law and order due to lack of resource.

Talking to the media, the Inspector General said in the past, worst kind of sectarian violence and terrorist incidents have been witnessed in Quetta and other areas of the province that claimed precious human lives. Balochistan Police has taken the best efforts to deal with the challenges of terrorism and maintain law and order in the province amid limited resources, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said.

He said various sections of Balochistan Police have been mobilized to ensure security to make sure peace on the eve of Muharram ul Haram and a ban has been imposed on the leave of all police personnel and officers.

He added that a joint plan of action had been decided with other law enforcement agencies, volunteers for the security of the Muharram processions and Majalis.

The officers and personnel on duty are being informed about the possible threat as they are also on target of terrorists, the IG said IG assured that full-proof security will be provided to Muharram processions and Majalis held in defferent areas of the province.

He said terrorism incidents have been happened in Shirani and Zhob and in some areas, political and tribal enmities are coming to the fore. The IG said efforts are afoot to further activate the anti-terrorism agency whereas police is the only solution to maintain peace and order in Balochistan.

He urged the authorities to give priority to the Balochistan Police in future plans to improve their performance.

Army will be on high alert to help out the civil administration during the Muharram, but there may not happen any such a situation.

