Balochistan Reports 32 More Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 10:17 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33812 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1352121 people were screened for the virus till January 20 out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 33287 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

