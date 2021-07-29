UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 87 Covid-19 Positive Cases

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :About 87 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29455 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 931534 people were screened for the virus till July 29 out of which 87 more were reported positive.

As many as 28401affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 327 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

