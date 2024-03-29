Open Menu

Balochistan Sports Dept Encourages Youth Participation To Combat Social Evils: MPAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan sports dept encourages youth participation to combat social evils: MPAs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Secretary Sports Balochistan on Friday said that the sports department organizes sports competitions to prevent young people from engaging in social problems and drugs, which is a positive sign for players.

MPAs including Mir Zahoor Buledi, Rahmat Saleh Baloch, Asghar Rind, Khairjan Baloch and Meena Baloch expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Pakistan Day 23 March Sports Festival at Ayub Stadium.

Additional Secretary Haji Ijaz Ali, Deputy Secretary Home Jahanzeb Sheikh, Assistant Director Activities Muhammad Asif Longo, Ayesha Zehri, players and officials were also present on this occasion.

They said that there was no shortage of talent in the players of Balochistan and it was necessary to provide suitable opportunities to the players.

The speakers said that if the youth of the province were given adequate sports opportunities, they could become famous here and abroad. They said that on the occasion of March 23, sports competitions were organized across Balochistan in which more than 15000 athletes and officials participated.

44 local, national and international indoor and outdoor sports were included in the festival at Ayub Sports Complex on the occasion of Pakistan Day (March 23) which continued for 6 days in all the districts of the province, they noted.

In the end, MPAs including Members Zahoor Buledi, Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Khair Jan Baloch, Meena Baloch, Sports Secretary Dr Javed Anwar Shahwani, Deputy Secretary Home Jahanzeb Shaikh distributed the prizes among the players.

Sports Secretary Dr Javed Anwar Shahwani presented honorary shields to the guests.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Sports Drugs Provincial Assembly Pakistan Day Young March All From

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

8 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

49 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

4 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan