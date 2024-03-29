Balochistan Sports Dept Encourages Youth Participation To Combat Social Evils: MPAs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Secretary Sports Balochistan on Friday said that the sports department organizes sports competitions to prevent young people from engaging in social problems and drugs, which is a positive sign for players.
MPAs including Mir Zahoor Buledi, Rahmat Saleh Baloch, Asghar Rind, Khairjan Baloch and Meena Baloch expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Pakistan Day 23 March Sports Festival at Ayub Stadium.
Additional Secretary Haji Ijaz Ali, Deputy Secretary Home Jahanzeb Sheikh, Assistant Director Activities Muhammad Asif Longo, Ayesha Zehri, players and officials were also present on this occasion.
They said that there was no shortage of talent in the players of Balochistan and it was necessary to provide suitable opportunities to the players.
The speakers said that if the youth of the province were given adequate sports opportunities, they could become famous here and abroad. They said that on the occasion of March 23, sports competitions were organized across Balochistan in which more than 15000 athletes and officials participated.
44 local, national and international indoor and outdoor sports were included in the festival at Ayub Sports Complex on the occasion of Pakistan Day (March 23) which continued for 6 days in all the districts of the province, they noted.
In the end, MPAs including Members Zahoor Buledi, Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Khair Jan Baloch, Meena Baloch, Sports Secretary Dr Javed Anwar Shahwani, Deputy Secretary Home Jahanzeb Shaikh distributed the prizes among the players.
Sports Secretary Dr Javed Anwar Shahwani presented honorary shields to the guests.
