Open Menu

Balochistan’s Social, Political Committee To Advance Peace, Policy Implementation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Balochistan’s social, political committee to advance peace, policy implementation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The newly established Social and Political Committee of Balochistan convened its inaugural review meeting on Friday, marking a significant step toward promoting lasting peace, stability, and effective governance across the province.

The session was chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nousherwani and will be held on monthly basis to ensure consistent implementation of key government policies.

The meeting brought together senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Local Government Secretary Abdul Rauf Baloch, and Special Finance Secretary Jahangir Kakar.

The discussions centered on the social dimensions of the National Action Plan (NAP), with a thorough review of points previously approved by the Apex Committee.

The meeting focused key agenda items including security architecture aimed to evaluate the province’s existing security framework.

Development of strategies to counter inflammatory and disruptive content on social media platforms.

The committee underscored its role in enhancing coordination and effectiveness at the local government level, positioning itself as a vital mechanism for fostering unity and resilience within communities.

A detailed review of the 28 provisions under the Balochistan Internal Security Act (BISA) was also conducted. These provisions address various aspects of subversion and internal threats. The review aims to inform the creation of a comprehensive, multi-pronged policy to tackle emerging security challenges.

To maintain momentum and ensure accountability, the committee resolved to hold regular monthly meetings. These sessions will serve as a platform for tracking progress, refining strategies, and reinforcing the province’s commitment to peace and policy execution.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

52 minutes ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan