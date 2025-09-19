Balochistan’s social, political committee to advance peace, policy implementation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The newly established Social and Political Committee of Balochistan convened its inaugural review meeting on Friday, marking a significant step toward promoting lasting peace, stability, and effective governance across the province.

The session was chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nousherwani and will be held on monthly basis to ensure consistent implementation of key government policies.

The meeting brought together senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Local Government Secretary Abdul Rauf Baloch, and Special Finance Secretary Jahangir Kakar.

The discussions centered on the social dimensions of the National Action Plan (NAP), with a thorough review of points previously approved by the Apex Committee.

The meeting focused key agenda items including security architecture aimed to evaluate the province’s existing security framework.

Development of strategies to counter inflammatory and disruptive content on social media platforms.

The committee underscored its role in enhancing coordination and effectiveness at the local government level, positioning itself as a vital mechanism for fostering unity and resilience within communities.

A detailed review of the 28 provisions under the Balochistan Internal Security Act (BISA) was also conducted. These provisions address various aspects of subversion and internal threats. The review aims to inform the creation of a comprehensive, multi-pronged policy to tackle emerging security challenges.

To maintain momentum and ensure accountability, the committee resolved to hold regular monthly meetings. These sessions will serve as a platform for tracking progress, refining strategies, and reinforcing the province’s commitment to peace and policy execution.