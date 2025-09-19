Ulema hail Pak-Saudi defense pact as historic milestone for Muslim unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Ulema Council of Pakistan and leading religious organisations have welcomed the historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, calling it a great victory for the Muslim Ummah and a symbol of unbreakable unity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the council lauded the Saudi leadership, the Government of Pakistan, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, terming the pact not merely a diplomatic understanding but a renewed pledge to safeguard the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain with faith, honour, and commitment.

To mark the occasion, mosques under the council’s umbrella observed a “Day of Gratitude” during Juma prayers, where worshippers offered special prayers for the peace, stability, and progress of both nations.

Prominent ulema including Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Allama Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Sahibzada Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Samiullah Hussaini, Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, and Allama Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri jointly described the pact as a revolutionary milestone.

They stressed that the alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in faith, fraternity, and mutual trust, and remains a source of strength for the Muslim world.

The ulema also paid tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their decisive roles in forging the agreement. They said the accord sends a clear message to the adversaries of islam that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is unshakable and indomitable.

Special prayers were also held nationwide in mosques and seminaries for the protection of Haramain Sharifain and the continued prosperity of both nations. The ulema declared the agreement a beacon of solidarity that will inspire confidence and strengthen Muslim unity worldwide.