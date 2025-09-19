Ulema Hail Pak-Saudi Defense Pact As Historic Milestone For Muslim Unity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Ulema Council of Pakistan and leading religious organisations have welcomed the historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, calling it a great victory for the Muslim Ummah and a symbol of unbreakable unity.
In a statement issued on Friday, the council lauded the Saudi leadership, the Government of Pakistan, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, terming the pact not merely a diplomatic understanding but a renewed pledge to safeguard the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain with faith, honour, and commitment.
To mark the occasion, mosques under the council’s umbrella observed a “Day of Gratitude” during Juma prayers, where worshippers offered special prayers for the peace, stability, and progress of both nations.
Prominent ulema including Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Allama Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Sahibzada Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Samiullah Hussaini, Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, and Allama Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri jointly described the pact as a revolutionary milestone.
They stressed that the alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in faith, fraternity, and mutual trust, and remains a source of strength for the Muslim world.
The ulema also paid tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their decisive roles in forging the agreement. They said the accord sends a clear message to the adversaries of islam that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is unshakable and indomitable.
Special prayers were also held nationwide in mosques and seminaries for the protection of Haramain Sharifain and the continued prosperity of both nations. The ulema declared the agreement a beacon of solidarity that will inspire confidence and strengthen Muslim unity worldwide.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court initiative brings justice to the doorstep of Chiniot residents2 minutes ago
-
Dr Azra rejects propaganda about HPV vaccine, hopes 4.1 mln girls to be vaccinated in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown on milk adulteration in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
CTO awards cash prizes to martyred warden’s daughters for academic excellence2 minutes ago
-
Contaminated drinking water in Gilgit raises alarm2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on projects of KPHA2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s social, political committee to advance peace, policy implementation2 minutes ago
-
Ulema hail Pak-Saudi defense pact as historic milestone for Muslim unity2 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address legal issues of public in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Training on “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded2 minutes ago
-
CDA moves to tackle Islamabad’s water woes through PPP projects2 minutes ago
-
Cause list of IHC's five judges cancelled12 minutes ago