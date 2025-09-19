Open Menu

Ulema Hail Pak-Saudi Defense Pact As Historic Milestone For Muslim Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Ulema hail Pak-Saudi defense pact as historic milestone for Muslim unity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Ulema Council of Pakistan and leading religious organisations have welcomed the historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, calling it a great victory for the Muslim Ummah and a symbol of unbreakable unity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the council lauded the Saudi leadership, the Government of Pakistan, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, terming the pact not merely a diplomatic understanding but a renewed pledge to safeguard the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain with faith, honour, and commitment.

To mark the occasion, mosques under the council’s umbrella observed a “Day of Gratitude” during Juma prayers, where worshippers offered special prayers for the peace, stability, and progress of both nations.

Prominent ulema including Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Allama Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Sahibzada Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Samiullah Hussaini, Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, and Allama Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri jointly described the pact as a revolutionary milestone.

They stressed that the alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in faith, fraternity, and mutual trust, and remains a source of strength for the Muslim world.

The ulema also paid tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their decisive roles in forging the agreement. They said the accord sends a clear message to the adversaries of islam that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is unshakable and indomitable.

Special prayers were also held nationwide in mosques and seminaries for the protection of Haramain Sharifain and the continued prosperity of both nations. The ulema declared the agreement a beacon of solidarity that will inspire confidence and strengthen Muslim unity worldwide.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

52 minutes ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan