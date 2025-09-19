Open court held to address legal issues of public in Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An open court was organized by the district administration on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan in the historical city of Kalat on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed presided over the open court in the area.

FC Lieutenant Colonel Tasawar Khalid, Chairman Municipal Committee Nawabzada Shoaib Zehri, police and Levies Force officers, heads of other government departments, political tribal leaders and the public participated in the open court.

The public openly expressed their problems in the open court and the heads of the relevant departments gave answers to the problems.

In the open court, the local elders discussed the issues of maintaining law and order, installation of street lights in the city, procedures for Kisan Card for landlords, non-supply of gas, unannounced load shedding of electricity, overbilling, provision of clean drinking water to the public,

Supervision of MC development works, repair of police stations and judicial lock-ups, drilling of dry tube wells, construction of roads, slowness in the construction of Zawah Dam, the functioning of Kalat Club, the malfunctioning of the sewage system, cleanliness in the street neighborhoods, high prices, the functioning of the vegetable market and other important issues were identified in Khuli Kachari.

He also issued on-the-spot orders to the heads of departments to address public legal issues after listening them and assured to write to the higher authorities to resolve other important problems and get them resolved.

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Ahmed Baloch, Lieutenant Colonel FC Tasawar Khalid, MC Chairman Nawabzada Mir Shoaib Jan Zehri said that the main purpose of the open court is to bring the public and the district administration into direct contact so that the public could directly express their problems, we have to work to address the collective problems of the people.

For me, everyone is equal, the poor, the unemployed, the disabled, the employees, serving the public without discrimination is our faith, he said.

He said that we would not let the people of Kalat be disappointed, the heads of departments are servants of the public, it is their responsibility to solve public problems, everyone would have to play their part honestly.

The DC said that the heads of departments should ensure attendance in their offices so that no applicant faces any problems.

People are the representatives of their area. All of you should highlight the problems in your areas so that steps can be taken to solve them immediately, he said.

He stated that we would try to make the press club and vegetable market functional as soon as possible, local dignitaries, political and tribal leaders should fully cooperate with the district administration to solve public problems.