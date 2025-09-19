Training on “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The five-day training program organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health, National Institute of Health (NIH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) on the topic of “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded at Mardan on Friday.

The training was aimed to strengthen preparation against any emergency and introducing ways to devise a coordinated plan during natural calamities and disease spread.

The event was attended by health experts and representatives from concerned departments including Rescue 1122, EPA, PDMA and public health department.

Public Health Expert of NIH, Dr. Mudassar informed participants about structure of RPT and Instant Management System. They were also briefed on infection prevention, psychological help and investigative methods.

Experts stressed for a coordinated and planned strategy for better response and efficiency during emergency and situations.

Participants were also briefed about ways to involve communities, developing communications during emergencies, preparation of chlorine solution and methods of disease investigation.

