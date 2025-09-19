Open Menu

Training On “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” Concluded

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Training on “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The five-day training program organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health, National Institute of Health (NIH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) on the topic of “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded at Mardan on Friday.

The training was aimed to strengthen preparation against any emergency and introducing ways to devise a coordinated plan during natural calamities and disease spread.

The event was attended by health experts and representatives from concerned departments including Rescue 1122, EPA, PDMA and public health department.

Public Health Expert of NIH, Dr. Mudassar informed participants about structure of RPT and Instant Management System. They were also briefed on infection prevention, psychological help and investigative methods.

Experts stressed for a coordinated and planned strategy for better response and efficiency during emergency and situations.

Participants were also briefed about ways to involve communities, developing communications during emergencies, preparation of chlorine solution and methods of disease investigation.

/

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

52 minutes ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan