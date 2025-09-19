Cause List Of IHC's Five Judges Cancelled
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The cause lists of the Islamabad High Court were cancelled due to the unavailability of
five judges.
The cause list of the court of Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz was cancelled, while the division bench comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan also did not hear tax-related cases.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is already on leave from September 16 to 19. Similarly Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro is also on leave from September 16 to 19.
The hearings of several cases have been postponed due to the unavailability of five judges of the High Court.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cause list of IHC's five judges cancelled9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food establishments in Chiniot19 minutes ago
-
Friends of Police Internship concludes19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army provides critical medical aid to Chiniot flood victims29 minutes ago
-
Local NGOs distribute free school bags to orphan children in Chiniot29 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize drugs, liquor & illegal arms; nine arrested29 minutes ago
-
KP launches wildlife restoration project, releases deer into Kohat forests39 minutes ago
-
Work on 50-kilometer blacktop road projects in progress in Nasirabad: MPA Lehri49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia eye stronger cultural cooperation49 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet on Sept 2349 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sports for early completion of under-construction grand youth complex Peshawar49 minutes ago
-
Registration for second phase of Al-Khidmat’s Bano Qabil free IT skill learning programme starts49 minutes ago