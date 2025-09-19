Open Menu

Cause List Of IHC's Five Judges Cancelled

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Cause list of IHC's five judges cancelled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The cause lists of the Islamabad High Court were cancelled due to the unavailability of

five judges.

The cause list of the court of Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz was cancelled, while the division bench comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan also did not hear tax-related cases.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is already on leave from September 16 to 19. Similarly Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro is also on leave from September 16 to 19.

The hearings of several cases have been postponed due to the unavailability of five judges of the High Court.

