CDA moves to tackle Islamabad’s water woes through PPP projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday announced a series of major initiatives to resolve Islamabad’s long-standing water and sewerage problems, with several projects to be launched under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Chairing a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said the authority is prioritizing water conservation, energy efficiency, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

“These measures will reduce the financial burden on CDA, and the savings will be reinvested into improving water service delivery for citizens,” Randhawa stated.

According to officials, the projects include the installation of water meters across the capital to curb water loss, upgrading pumps and motors to energy-efficient systems, repairing aging sewerage lines, and fully operationalizing the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

In the first phase, feasibility studies and surveys will be carried out by consultants.

The CDA is acquiring Transaction Advisory Services to ensure transparency and compliance in executing these PPP projects. Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, and senior officers from Islamabad Water also attended the meeting.

Randhawa further directed the use of cashless payment systems, including QR codes, for water bills.

He emphasized that future projects would integrate carbon credit mechanisms to encourage environmental sustainability and generate additional revenue streams.

Officials said that a dedicated working group will be formed to set clear timelines, monitor progress, and ensure effective implementation.

Islamabad, which has long faced challenges with water shortages, inefficient pumping systems, and untreated sewage, is expected to see significant improvements if the new plans are successfully executed.