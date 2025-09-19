Open Menu

CDA Moves To Tackle Islamabad’s Water Woes Through PPP Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CDA moves to tackle Islamabad’s water woes through PPP projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday announced a series of major initiatives to resolve Islamabad’s long-standing water and sewerage problems, with several projects to be launched under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Chairing a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said the authority is prioritizing water conservation, energy efficiency, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

“These measures will reduce the financial burden on CDA, and the savings will be reinvested into improving water service delivery for citizens,” Randhawa stated.

According to officials, the projects include the installation of water meters across the capital to curb water loss, upgrading pumps and motors to energy-efficient systems, repairing aging sewerage lines, and fully operationalizing the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

In the first phase, feasibility studies and surveys will be carried out by consultants.

The CDA is acquiring Transaction Advisory Services to ensure transparency and compliance in executing these PPP projects. Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, and senior officers from Islamabad Water also attended the meeting.

Randhawa further directed the use of cashless payment systems, including QR codes, for water bills.

He emphasized that future projects would integrate carbon credit mechanisms to encourage environmental sustainability and generate additional revenue streams.

Officials said that a dedicated working group will be formed to set clear timelines, monitor progress, and ensure effective implementation.

Islamabad, which has long faced challenges with water shortages, inefficient pumping systems, and untreated sewage, is expected to see significant improvements if the new plans are successfully executed.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

24 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

39 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

54 minutes ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan