Ban on logging, use of chainsaw imposed in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Swat on Wednesday imposed a ban on the use of illegal logging and the use of chainsaws and other cutting machines in protected areas within the limits of the district.

According to an official release, a ban has been imposed under section 144 for a period of sixty days. It was said that unabated illegal logging has affected the ecosystem that resulted in natural calamities and hazardous environmental changes.

Those found guilty of flouting the order would be dealt with under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal code, said that statement.