Banking sector provides hand sanitizers for ATM, branch banking

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:29 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Banking sector of the region Friday opted precautionary measures and provide hand sanitizers at all Auto Teller Machines (ATM) and branch banking in the wake of covid-19.

Although, the banking sector has restricted the services and reduced staff but people are still using ATMs and branch banking to cater their day to day needs of money.

In Abbottabad and other parts of the Hazara division banking sector including the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank, Habib, Bank, Bank Al-Falah, Allied Bank, Askari Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank and others have placed hand sanitizers at all ATMs and branch banking.

The customers visiting ATMs and banks first use the hand sanitizers and then use the services.

