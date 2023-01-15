UrduPoint.com

Bannu Regional Police Officer Visits Various Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Bannu Regional Police Officer visits various Police Stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Police Officer Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar Sunday visited various Police Stations and outposts of Bannu to check the security arrangements to deal with terrorist attacks.

During his visit, Regional Police Officer Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar inspected security arrangements, Police Stations, and met with police personnel at checkpoints, besides checking the weapons and ammunition stocks.

He inspected Police Station Maryan, Police Station Hoyd, Kangar Pul, Fateh Khel, Mazinga, Sheikh Lundak, Dade Pul Police and check-posts established on various entry points and exit-point.

He directed the Police Force to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on the movements of suspicious persons in wake of the current increased wave of terrorist activities wherein terrorists attacked Police Stations.

He appreciated the Police Force, officers and Jawans for retaliating most of the attacks.

He said, one has to fight on the front line in difficult conditions against the evil elements and the evil elements do not deserve any concession.

Ensuring the safety of the public and providing them with a peaceful environment is the top priority of the police, DIG Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar said during his visit and meeting with the Police Force on duty.

The sacrifices and testimonies of the police against terrorism will not go in vain, DIG Bannu Division Syed Ashfaq Anwar said while paying rich tribute to those Police and security forces Jawans who fought with bravery for the restoration of peace in the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist Bannu Police Police Station Visit Kangar Stocks Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

51 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

12 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

13 hours ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.