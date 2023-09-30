Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed, other old quarters

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a joint meeting of P&D and finance dept has approved the implementation of urban regeneration over an area of old Jahangir Quarters, Jamshed, Clayton, and Martin Quarter

KARACHI,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a joint meeting of P&D and finance dept has approved the implementation of urban regeneration over an area of old Jahangir Quarters, Jamshed, Clayton, and Martin Quarter.



The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Shakeel Manijo, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, and others.

The CM was told that a plan has been prepared to develop urban generation over an area of Jahagir Quarters, Jamshed Quarters, Clayton, and Martin Quartesr for which a feasibility study was being done by the World Bank.



The CM said that the affected people would be rehabilitated and that on the sites of the quarters new apartments, parks, libraries, shopping Malls, libraries, public spaces educational institutions, and offices would be established.



The new well-planned construction would not only beautify the area but provide best accommodation to the people. He directed the P&D to expedite the implementation of the urban regeneration plan.