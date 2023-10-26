Open Menu

Bara Police Arrest Three Robbers, Recover Stolen Rs6.8m

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) In a significant achievement, the Bara police in Khyber district have arrested three members of a robber gang and recovered a looted amount of Rs 6.8 million from their possession.

DPO Khyber told media persons at Bara police station that on 15th October a man named Zabit was bringing a cash amount of Rs 7.4 million to Bara in a taxi car. The taxi, when reached D Tour point, six robbers riding on three motorcycles intercepted it and snatched the amount at gunpoint before fleeing the area.

He said the Bara police in a prompt action arrested three members of the gang including its ring leader and recovered an amount of Rs 6.8 million from their possession. The arrested robbers were identified as Rahim Gul, Masood and Turab, residents of Shalobar, Bara.

A motorcycle and pistol used during the robbery were also recovered from the gang members.

The DPO Khyber further informed that soon after the incident, SHO Bara, Pardam Gul and his team investigated suspected people. He said an investigation on scientific lines and intelligence-based information led to the arrest of three main accused.

The DPO said that other members of the gang have also been identified and police were working on their arrest. He said the arrest of the robber gang in Bara was no less than a challenge for the police; however, the police did their job with professional capabilities and arrested the robbers. It was a great achievement for Bara police, he added.

