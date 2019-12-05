Bara-Sheikhaan Bridge opened for traffic: Deputy Commissioner Khyber

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the Bara-Shiekhaan Bridge has opened for general traffic which would overcome travelling problems of transporters and masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the Bara-Shiekhaan Bridge has opened for general traffic which would overcome travelling problems of transporters and masses.

The spokesman of district administration informed that the bridge was reconstructed due to its dilapidated condition which was created massive hurdles in the lives of area people.

He said that the bridge accommodate travelling of more than 2000 small and big vehicles on daily basis which more than 1000 vehicles of Afghan transit and other cargo trucks. He said that with construction of this bridge Afghan transit and other vehicle would reach their destination on time.

He said that the route of transit and cargo vehicles is converted to Peshawar Ring Road which increased the traffic rush but now with the reconstruction of Bara-Shiekhaan Bridge, traffic would be ran smoothly.