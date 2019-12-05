UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bara-Sheikhaan Bridge Opened For Traffic: Deputy Commissioner Khyber

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:09 PM

Bara-Sheikhaan Bridge opened for traffic: Deputy Commissioner Khyber

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the Bara-Shiekhaan Bridge has opened for general traffic which would overcome travelling problems of transporters and masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the Bara-Shiekhaan Bridge has opened for general traffic which would overcome travelling problems of transporters and masses.

The spokesman of district administration informed that the bridge was reconstructed due to its dilapidated condition which was created massive hurdles in the lives of area people.

He said that the bridge accommodate travelling of more than 2000 small and big vehicles on daily basis which more than 1000 vehicles of Afghan transit and other cargo trucks. He said that with construction of this bridge Afghan transit and other vehicle would reach their destination on time.

He said that the route of transit and cargo vehicles is converted to Peshawar Ring Road which increased the traffic rush but now with the reconstruction of Bara-Shiekhaan Bridge, traffic would be ran smoothly.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Mehmood Aslam

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

40 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

56 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

56 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

Minister reviews preparation of new master plan fo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.