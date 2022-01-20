UrduPoint.com

Beaconhouse Holds College Fair At Frontier Campus

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Beaconhouse holds college fair at Frontier Campus

Beaconhouse College Thursday hosted a college fair at its Frontier Campus here for the students to interact with representatives of various institutes and learn about the different undergraduate programmes being offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Beaconhouse College Thursday hosted a college fair at its Frontier Campus here for the students to interact with representatives of various institutes and learn about the different undergraduate programmes being offered.

Students got to know about the application process, admission criteria, and other important information.

The event was attended by over 20 national and international universities.

Related Topics

Event

Recent Stories

Sindh fully committed for protection of human righ ..

Sindh fully committed for protection of human rights: SACM

47 seconds ago
 Indoor dining banned due to rising trend of COVID- ..

Indoor dining banned due to rising trend of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

49 seconds ago
 SAU awards Ph.D. degrees to two more scholars

SAU awards Ph.D. degrees to two more scholars

50 seconds ago
 Suspects in 'Cocaine Case' Caught During 3 Countri ..

Suspects in 'Cocaine Case' Caught During 3 Countries' Joint Operation - Russia's ..

51 seconds ago
 US hits four Ukrainians said to work for Russian F ..

US hits four Ukrainians said to work for Russian FSB with sanctions

54 seconds ago
 ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.