Beaconhouse holds college fair at Frontier Campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Beaconhouse College Thursday hosted a college fair at its Frontier Campus here for the students to interact with representatives of various institutes and learn about the different undergraduate programmes being offered.

Students got to know about the application process, admission criteria, and other important information.

The event was attended by over 20 national and international universities.