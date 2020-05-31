UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bed Planting Technique To Be Introduced In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Bed planting technique to be introduced in Punjab

SIALKOT, May31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) : -:Punjab Agriculture department has chalked out a comprehensive plan for bringing maximum land under wheat cultivation as well as enhancing per acre yield of the staple food crop across the province.

Official sources told APP here that agriculture department was making adequate efforts to introduce new wheat sowing techniques for getting higher yields.

Under the plan special focus would be accorded on creating awareness among the growers about the new technique "Bed Planting" across the province.

"The sowing of wheat on beds will help in saving the irrigation water by 30 to 50 percent, besides getting enhanced wheat produce.The practice can protect the crop from elements--rains and winds".

Agriculture department would provide guidance to wheat growers for adopting the new technique of bed planting,it was learnt.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

41 minutes ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.