Three suspects arrested in separate operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested three individuals involved in human trafficking and violations of the Copyright Act.

According to FIA officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Malik Siddique, Aftab Rehman and Daniyal Ahmed.

Suspect Malik Siddique allegedly defrauded a citizen of over Rs 1.3 million under the pretense of arranging a work visa abroad. However, after failing to fulfill his promise, he disappeared and went into hiding.

He has now been taken into custody.

In a separate operation, suspects Aftab Rehman and Daniyal Ahmed were found in possession of counterfeit products of well-known registered companies. The FIA recovered fake goods, packaging bottles and counterfeit stickers during the raid.

Both suspects were reportedly involved in the manufacturing, stocking, and sale of these counterfeit products, violating intellectual property laws.

All three individuals are now in FIA custody, and further investigations are underway, spokesperson added.