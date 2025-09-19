Open Menu

CTD Arrests Suspects Accused For Hosting Cargo Truck Attackers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM

CTD arrests suspects accused for hosting cargo truck attackers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has rounded up a suspected terrorist wanted in several cases in a raid conducted in Shoro village here in the wee hours of Friday.

The CTD's spokesman informed that Sarkash alias Sunny Bhatti, who was allegedly associated with the banned outfit, had abetted the April, 2025, attack on a Punjab bound cargo truck.

According to him, 5 suspects of the same case including Faraz Chandio, Abdul Rehman Chandio, Saqib Chandio, Ali Haider Katrio and Younis Chaang had been arrested and were in jail on the judicial remand.

He told that one more suspect, whom he identified as Abdul Raheem, was still at large.

The spokesman claimed that the suspects in question had thrown a petrol bomb on that cargo truck.

He alleged that Bhatti had hosted all the accused persons in the attack at his residence.

