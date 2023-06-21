(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The 70th birthday of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto was celebrated with devotion and respect here on Wednesday.

The birthday cake of Ms. Bhutto was cut by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, provincial ministers and MPA in the lobby of the assembly.

On the occasion, Benazir Bhutto was greatly remembered and loud slogans were raised by the party leaders.