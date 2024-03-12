Bike Rider Killed In Road Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A bike rider was killed after colliding with trailer truck at Nireen Nishat overhead bridge.
The deceased was identified as Irfan, 27, son of Muhammad Aslam.
Initial report said the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the heavy vehicle.
Rescuers shifted the body to DHQ hospital.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed and further investigation was started.
