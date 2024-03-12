Open Menu

Bike Rider Killed In Road Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Bike rider killed in road crash

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A bike rider was killed after colliding with trailer truck at Nireen Nishat overhead bridge.

The deceased was identified as Irfan, 27, son of Muhammad Aslam.

Initial report said the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the heavy vehicle.

Rescuers shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed and further investigation was started.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Vehicle Nishat

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

29 minutes ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

1 hour ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

4 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

13 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

13 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

13 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

13 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

13 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan