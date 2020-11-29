ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday extended greetings to the Sikh community living in Pakistan as well as across the world on the occasion of 551st birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message, the PPP Chairman said that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached peace and harmony among humanity through promoting human equality, brotherhood and cohesive society.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan hosts very important religious and spiritual pilgrim places adding that the unanimously-passed Constitution of the country guarantees equal rights to all its citizens including the Sikh community.