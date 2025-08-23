Bilawal Bhutto visits under-construction houses for flood victims,meets local residents

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Larkana, Aug 23(APP) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives at Union Council Waris Dino, Taluka Ratodero Saturday.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with PPP Women's Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, visited the village of Khair Mohammad Brohi in the Brohi community.

Chairman PPP and Faryal Talpur visited completed and under-construction houses built under the Sindh Peoples Housing for flood victims.He went to various houses in the village of Khair Mohammad Brohi to inquire about the well-being of the residents.The residents of Khair Mohammad Brohi village informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about their problems.He issued immediate instructions to resolve the problems of the residents of Khair Mohammad Brohi village.