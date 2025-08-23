Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Visits Under-construction Houses For Flood Victims,meets Local Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Bilawal Bhutto visits under-construction houses for flood victims,meets local residents

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Larkana, Aug 23(APP) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives at Union Council Waris Dino, Taluka Ratodero Saturday.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with PPP Women's Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, visited the village of Khair Mohammad Brohi in the Brohi community.

Chairman PPP and Faryal Talpur visited completed and under-construction houses built under the Sindh Peoples Housing for flood victims.He went to various houses in the village of Khair Mohammad Brohi to inquire about the well-being of the residents.The residents of Khair Mohammad Brohi village informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about their problems.He issued immediate instructions to resolve the problems of the residents of Khair Mohammad Brohi village.

Recent Stories

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mon ..

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..

17 minutes ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Li ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..

48 minutes ago
 Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

1 hour ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

1 hour ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

1 hour ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

2 hours ago
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

2 hours ago
 GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount El ..

GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

2 hours ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan