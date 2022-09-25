UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Egyptian FM Agree To Enhance Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Bilawal, Egyptian FM agree to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance the frequency of bilateral political exchanges.

According to Foreign Office, they met in New York on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

They underlined the need to increase cooperation related to trade, defence, counter-terrorism, education, culture and tourism.

The two leaders also exchanged views on important developments in Afghanistan and the region as well as the rise in global tensions.

They emphasized the importance of finding peaceful solutions to conflicts and disputes through diplomatic means.

The foreign minister also assured of Pakistan's full support to Egypt as the Chair of CoP-27 Climate Change Conference. He added that Pakistan would contribute to the success of the conference by participating at the highest level, and projecting the views of developing countries in its capacity as the current Chair of Group of 77 and China.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy excellent fraternal relations underpinned by a shared heritage and commonality of views. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

