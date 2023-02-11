UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Pays Homage To Asma Jahangir On Her 5th Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid homage to former prominent human rights activist and senior lawyer late Asma Jahangir on her 5th death anniversary here on Saturday.

He said that Asma Jahangir was a name of unwavering support for democracy and resistance to dictatorship.

Bilawal said that she struggled for the promotion of rule of law, supremacy of parliament, human rights and tolerance in the front line.

He said that her principles, people friendliness and respect for the constitution was a beacon for all of us.

