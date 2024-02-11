Bilawal pays tribute to Asma Jahangir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Asma Jahangir on her death anniversary.

“We pay tribute to Asma Jahangir for her selfless dedication to the Constitution, human rights, tolerance, and democracy," he said in a message issued here by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto said her intellectual and practical legacy will continue to be part of our struggle to build a just and equitable society.