SNGPL Disconnects 612 Meters On Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday disconnected another 612 connections in Punjab, KPK and Islamabad, during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft.

The company also imposed fine worth Rs20.3 million on illegal gas usage by consumers.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, special teams disconnected 36 connections in Peshawar, with fines exceeding Rs1.2 million imposed. Similarly, in Lahore and Faisalabad, 15 gas connections were disconnected, and fines amounting to Rs0.4 million were imposed. Authorities in Sahiwal and Multan disconnected 18 gas connections, while in Sheikhupura and Bahalpur, a significant crackdown resulted in the disconnection of 543 gas connections. Moreover, fines totaling Rs10.86 million were imposed, with 19 FIRs registered against offenders.

