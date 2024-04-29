Punjab Govt In Touch With Real Representatives Of Farmers: Azma Bukhari
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 06:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that the Punjab government was in touch with the real representatives of farmers.
In a statement issued here, she said that no representative of farmers or their organizations had been arrested across the province. She said, "The Punjab government is protecting the interests of farmers and will do the same in future as well.
The minister said there were three to four organizations of farmers in the country, adding that some elements in the disguise of farmers just wanted to achieve their political interests. Azma said that there were some seasonal farmers, who had actually contested elections against the PML-N from opponent parties. It is unfortunate that a specific party is using its people to politicize the wheat issue, she said, and added that the party was the biggest enemy of farmers.
