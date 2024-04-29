Open Menu

Punjab Govt In Touch With Real Representatives Of Farmers: Azma Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Punjab govt in touch with real representatives of farmers: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that the Punjab government was in touch with the real representatives of farmers.

In a statement issued here, she said that no representative of farmers or their organizations had been arrested across the province. She said, "The Punjab government is protecting the interests of farmers and will do the same in future as well.

"

The minister said there were three to four organizations of farmers in the country, adding that some elements in the disguise of farmers just wanted to achieve their political interests. Azma said that there were some seasonal farmers, who had actually contested elections against the PML-N from opponent parties. It is unfortunate that a specific party is using its people to politicize the wheat issue, she said, and added that the party was the biggest enemy of farmers.

Related Topics

Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same From Wheat

Recent Stories

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind ove ..

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..

7 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of demo ..

JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

3 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

4 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

4 hours ago
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

7 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan