International Workshop On "Gemstones" Held At UET

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A One-day international workshop on "Gemstone identification, certification, and cutting according to international market" was organized by Gem and Jewellery Centre of Excellence (GJoC), UET Peshawar here on Monday in collaboration with the National Productivity Organization, and the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA).

The aim of the workshop was to provide a platform to impart knowledge about Gemstone Identification, Certification, and Cutting according to the International Market.

The chief guest of the workshop was Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar, while the keynote speakers were Mr. Thanong Leelawatanasuk, Deputy Director (Technical) Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), Dr. Surin Intayot, Assistant Professor GIT, and Ms. Supparat Promwongnan, Gemmologist.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali welcomed the participants from abroad and Pakistan.

He urged, "I trust that today's discussions will be enlightening and productive, paving the way for meaningful collaborations and advancements in our shared pursuit of excellence."

He said, "UET Peshawar is partnering with the Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) and the Export Promotion board to establish a 'National Gemstone Certification Lab,' aimed at empowering gemstone traders with internationally recognized certifications."

Prof. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, UET Peshawar, Dr. Khan Muhammad, Director GJoC, Ehtesham Ullah Khan, Ex-Director GJoC, Dr. Habib ur Rehman, GJoC, Wajih Abbasi, General Manager National Productivity Organization, Mr. Anwar Iqbal, MSME’s, and Minhajuddin Sahib, President of the Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), were also present on the occasion. Later, certificates were distributed the participants of the workshop.

