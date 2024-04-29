Brother, Sister Jump Into River, Girl Saved
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Perturbed with the marriage of their mother and domestic issues, the brother and his sister jumped into River Indus to end their lives in Nowshera district on Monday.
Police said the boy and his sister jumped into the river in Khairabad area of Nowshera.
However, police added that local fishermen salvaged the girl alive from the river while searching for the body of her brother was in progress.
The DPO Nowshera said the siblings jumped into the river after their single mother remarried and domestic issues arose in their house.
