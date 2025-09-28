Bilawal pays tributes to martyred during MRD movement

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to the 16 brave sons of the nation from Punhal Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, who were mercilessly martyred by General Zia’s dictatorial regime on September 29, 1983, during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD).

In his message on Sunday, he said that their blood was the price paid for Pakistan’s democratic survival, and their sacrifice remains an immortal chapter in the history of resistance against tyranny.

The PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Tharoo Chandio, Shaheed Rajab Ali Chandio, Shaheed Ali Sher Chandio, Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Shaheed Peer Bux Chandio, Shaheed Uris Chandio, Shaheed Siddique Chandio, Shaheed Gulab Chandio, Shaheed Hashim Khaskheli, Shaheed Janib Khaskheli, Shaheed Meero Khaskheli, Shaheed Ali Gul Khaskheli, Shaheed Mohammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Shaheed Mehboob Ali Solangi, Shaheed Allah Rakhio Solangi and Shaheed Hussain Bux Manganhar were the Names etched in golden letters in the annals of our struggle.

Bilawal said that PPP would never forget these heroes, who despite immense repression, chose the path of courage and defiance against dictatorship. “Our promise to the martyrs of MRD is that their blood will never be in vain. We will resist all forms of authoritarianism, and we will continue to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, for which countless jiyalas embraced martyrdom,” he reaffirmed.

Concluding his message, he prayed for the martyrs of Punhal Chandio village, saying, “May Allah grant them the highest place in Jannatul Firdaous and give strength to their families, who remain living symbols of courage.”