Bilawal Pays Tributes To Martyred During MRD Movement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to the 16 brave sons of the nation from Punhal Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, who were mercilessly martyred by General Zia’s dictatorial regime on September 29, 1983, during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD).
In his message on Sunday, he said that their blood was the price paid for Pakistan’s democratic survival, and their sacrifice remains an immortal chapter in the history of resistance against tyranny.
The PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Tharoo Chandio, Shaheed Rajab Ali Chandio, Shaheed Ali Sher Chandio, Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Shaheed Peer Bux Chandio, Shaheed Uris Chandio, Shaheed Siddique Chandio, Shaheed Gulab Chandio, Shaheed Hashim Khaskheli, Shaheed Janib Khaskheli, Shaheed Meero Khaskheli, Shaheed Ali Gul Khaskheli, Shaheed Mohammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Shaheed Mehboob Ali Solangi, Shaheed Allah Rakhio Solangi and Shaheed Hussain Bux Manganhar were the Names etched in golden letters in the annals of our struggle.
Bilawal said that PPP would never forget these heroes, who despite immense repression, chose the path of courage and defiance against dictatorship. “Our promise to the martyrs of MRD is that their blood will never be in vain. We will resist all forms of authoritarianism, and we will continue to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, for which countless jiyalas embraced martyrdom,” he reaffirmed.
Concluding his message, he prayed for the martyrs of Punhal Chandio village, saying, “May Allah grant them the highest place in Jannatul Firdaous and give strength to their families, who remain living symbols of courage.”
Recent Stories
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to martyred during MRD movement5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles multiple families during visit to DIKhan, Paharpur15 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Cycling rally in Karachi promotes heart health on World Heart Day15 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt installs big screens in 6 major cities for Pak-India final match15 minutes ago
-
Gwadar to emerge as regional trade hub under 2025–2029 maritime affairs action plan: FTO coordinat ..25 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses optimism for Pakistan’s victory against India35 minutes ago
-
Hearts stirred as PM Shehbaz Sharif takes bold stand for Kashmir at UNGA45 minutes ago
-
SCCI's general body meets1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 6,000 kg fungus-infested pickle in Vehari1 hour ago
-
Four held for selling kites1 hour ago
-
SNGPL disconnects two more meters1 hour ago