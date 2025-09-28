Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Two More Meters

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force

cut off another two gas connections in various areas of the city.

According to SNGPL sources, in a crackdown, the UFG team cut off

a domestic connection for using commercial purpose.

The team also

disconnected a connection for using compressor for getting gas illegally.

During the crackdown, door-to-door inspection of 65 consumers was

carried out.

