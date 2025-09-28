SNGPL Disconnects Two More Meters
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force
cut off another two gas connections in various areas of the city.
According to SNGPL sources, in a crackdown, the UFG team cut off
a domestic connection for using commercial purpose.
The team also
disconnected a connection for using compressor for getting gas illegally.
During the crackdown, door-to-door inspection of 65 consumers was
carried out.
