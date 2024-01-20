Bilawal Strongly Condemns Firing At PPP Corner Meeting, Attack On Its Election Office
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the PPP election office in Lahore and the firing at the Party's corner meeting in Karachi.
He said that targeting the election office of PP 162 candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar with a petrol bomb in Lahore was an open terrorism.
The PPP Chairman, in a Bilawal House communique, said that Lahore Police was not registering FIR of the attack on the election office of the provincial candidate of his constituency NA-127 in Satookatla. He said that the shots were fired at the corner meeting of jiyala candidate Agha Rafiullah in Malir.
Bilawal also expressed his best wishes for the recovery of two jiyalas and two supporters, who were injured in the firing at the corner meeting of NA-230 candidate Agha Rafiullah.
Targeting the election campaign of Pakistan Peoples Party candidates in Lahore and Karachi was worrying, he said adding that the political opponents had resorted to new tactics on being disappointed by the expected victory of the Pakistan People's Party.
He further said that PPP was not afraid of these tactics and the people would vote to PPP on February 8.
