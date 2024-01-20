Open Menu

Bilawal Strongly Condemns Firing At PPP Corner Meeting, Attack On Its Election Office

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Bilawal strongly condemns firing at PPP corner meeting, attack on its election office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the PPP election office in Lahore and the firing at the Party's corner meeting in Karachi.

He said that targeting the election office of PP 162 candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar with a petrol bomb in Lahore was an open terrorism.

The PPP Chairman, in a Bilawal House communique, said that Lahore Police was not registering FIR of the attack on the election office of the provincial candidate of his constituency NA-127 in Satookatla. He said that the shots were fired at the corner meeting of jiyala candidate Agha Rafiullah in Malir.

Bilawal also expressed his best wishes for the recovery of two jiyalas and two supporters, who were injured in the firing at the corner meeting of NA-230 candidate Agha Rafiullah.

Targeting the election campaign of Pakistan Peoples Party candidates in Lahore and Karachi was worrying, he said adding that the political opponents had resorted to new tactics on being disappointed by the expected victory of the Pakistan People's Party.

He further said that PPP was not afraid of these tactics and the people would vote to PPP on February 8.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Injured Firing Attack Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Petrol Police Vote Malir Pakistan Peoples Party February FIR Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-127 NA-230 PP-162

Recent Stories

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

3 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

3 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

3 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

22 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

22 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

23 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan