Bilawal Visits Kashmore, Condoles With Sundhrani, Mazari Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday visited Sundarni House in Darri of Kashmore-Kandhkot district and offered condolence to Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Abid Khan Sundrani over his brother's demise.

Bilawal prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Later, Bilawal also visited Mazari House Kashmore to condole the sad demise of mother of former Sindh minister Sardar Saleem Jan Mazari.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Amed Khuhro, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

