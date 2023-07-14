Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Renowned Poet Himayat Ali Shair Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Birth anniversary of renowned poet Himayat Ali Shair observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of renowned urdu poet, writer and actor Himayat Ali Shair was observed on Friday.

Shair was born on July 14, 1926 in Aurangabad. At the time of partition, he moved to Pakistan. He did his master's degree in Urdu from the University of Sindh at Jamshoro. Himayat Ali Shair spent most of his time in Pakistan and Canada where his children resided.

Himayat Ali Shair's collection of poetry includes Mitti Ka Qarz, Tashnagi Ka Safar, Haroon Ki Awaz, which received Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal Award and "Harf Harf Roshni,".

His several songs, including "Na Chura Sakogay Daaman and Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan" went on to become instant classics.

Himayat Ali Shair received the Pride of Performance Award for his services in the promotion of arts and was also given the Nigar Award for his contribution to films.

He died in Canada on July 16, 2019, at the age of 93.

