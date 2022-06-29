BISE chairperson inaugurates one-window operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has said that facilitating students at their doorsteps is his top priority.

Inaugurating the projects of upgradation of one-window operation and construction of boundary wall around 12 acres land here on Wednesday, she said that for the first time in the board history, work to facilitate students was ongoing with at fast speed.

She said that now all problems of the applicant students would be resolved under a roof. One-window operation would provide facilities like issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC), verification of NOC, inter-board migration, intra-board migration, duplicate and triplicate result cards, certificates in two to three days, correction of name, father's name, date of birth as urgent case in one day, verification of documents, revised certificates, file tracking internal and external, change of subjects, etc.

She said that a playground would be established over 12 acres of land within 10 months and upgradation of one window would be completed in three months.