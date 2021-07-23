UrduPoint.com
BISE Hyderabad HSC Part-II Annual Examinations From July 26

BISE Hyderabad HSC Part-II annual examinations from July 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The management of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad will conduct Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II annual examinations from July 26, 2021.

According to announcement here on Friday, the examinations of all groups will be conducted both in morning and evening shifts and will continue till July 31, 2021.

The BISE management has finalized arrangement to conduct examinations in congenial atmosphere under strict compliance of standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.

