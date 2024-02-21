Open Menu

BISE Larkana Announces Result Of HSC-1

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 12:00 AM

BISE Larkana announces result of HSC-1

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Larkana has announced results of the HSC part-1 annual exams.

According to Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, the Controller of the Education Board, the results encompass various disciplines including Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Computer Science, Commerce, and Humanities, both for regular and private candidates.

The results were announced across regions including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot, and Dadu.

A total of 43,324 candidates from the districts of Meher and KN Shah participated, of which 36,411 candidates passed, while 708 candidates failed. Additionally, 680 candidates were declared involved in copying during the exams, and the results of 40 candidates were withheld.

