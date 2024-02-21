BISE Larkana Announces Result Of HSC-1
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Larkana has announced results of the HSC part-1 annual exams.
According to Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, the Controller of the Education Board, the results encompass various disciplines including Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Computer Science, Commerce, and Humanities, both for regular and private candidates.
The results were announced across regions including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot, and Dadu.
A total of 43,324 candidates from the districts of Meher and KN Shah participated, of which 36,411 candidates passed, while 708 candidates failed. Additionally, 680 candidates were declared involved in copying during the exams, and the results of 40 candidates were withheld.
Recent Stories
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One sleepless night can reverse depression for days: Study8 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves amendment bills16 minutes ago
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop49 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab49 minutes ago
-
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal49 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 2649 minutes ago
-
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO49 minutes ago
-
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality49 minutes ago
-
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items49 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bill 202449 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar2 hours ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail2 hours ago