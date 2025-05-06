BISE Larkana HSC-I & II annual exams - 2025 under way in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the annual examinations for HSC Part 1 and HSC 11 are underway on Tuesday.

The 41 vigilance teams formed by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday claimed to have caught 179 students red-handed while using unfair means in annual examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I in urdu Paper.

The 41 vigilance teams conducted raids on various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 179 male and female students while using unfair means (copying).

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Khalid Hussain Mahar along with BISE officials visited various examination centres of Larkana, Government Girls Degree College Larkana, Government Boys Degree College Larkana, Government Begum Nusrat Bhutto College Larkana and Saint Joseph High school Larkana and other vigilance teams visited others districts and reviewed the examination process.

The Board Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar while talking with APP he mentioned that during the annual exams, 41 vigilance teams from the education board and district administration, registered 123 cases of cheating and 56 impersonation cases across all five districts of Larkana Division. Strict instructions have been issued to staff to curb malpractice.

The cases, with all the cheaters being boys, have been referred to the Unfair Means Committee, who will deal with each student individually and according to the enormity of his crime,"he added