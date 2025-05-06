Open Menu

BISE Larkana HSC-I & II Annual Exams - 2025 Under Way In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 12:00 PM

BISE Larkana HSC-I & II annual exams - 2025 under way in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the annual examinations for HSC Part 1 and HSC 11 are underway on Tuesday.

The 41 vigilance teams formed by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday claimed to have caught 179 students red-handed while using unfair means in annual examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I in urdu Paper.

The 41 vigilance teams conducted raids on various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 179 male and female students while using unfair means (copying).

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Khalid Hussain Mahar along with BISE officials visited various examination centres of Larkana, Government Girls Degree College Larkana, Government Boys Degree College Larkana, Government Begum Nusrat Bhutto College Larkana and Saint Joseph High school Larkana and other vigilance teams visited others districts and reviewed the examination process.

The Board Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar while talking with APP he mentioned that during the annual exams, 41 vigilance teams from the education board and district administration, registered 123 cases of cheating and 56 impersonation cases across all five districts of Larkana Division. Strict instructions have been issued to staff to curb malpractice.

The cases, with all the cheaters being boys, have been referred to the Unfair Means Committee, who will deal with each student individually and according to the enormity of his crime,"he added

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

4 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

12 hours ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

12 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

12 hours ago
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

12 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

12 hours ago
 AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

12 hours ago
 State government determined to furnish rural areas ..

State government determined to furnish rural areas population

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan