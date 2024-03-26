Body Found From Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Packed body of a youth was found from a local canal in the area of Thikriwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Packed body of a youth was found from a local canal in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed a box floating on surface of water in Rajbah Nasrana near Chak 76-JB Johdan and informed the area police.
The police called Rescue 1122 and the rescuers fished out the box. When it was opened, mutilated corpse of a 25-year-old unknown youth was recovered from it.
The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals
Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 months
Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case
Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects33 seconds ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat35 seconds ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing37 seconds ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC39 seconds ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms13 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade13 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals27 minutes ago
-
Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents27 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case27 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at fixed rates-Deputy ..31 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor across AJK21 minutes ago