Body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Packed body of a youth was found from a local canal in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed a box floating on surface of water in Rajbah Nasrana near Chak 76-JB Johdan and informed the area police.

The police called Rescue 1122 and the rescuers fished out the box. When it was opened, mutilated corpse of a 25-year-old unknown youth was recovered from it.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.