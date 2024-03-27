Body found in canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The body of an elderly man was recovered from the Lanju canal situated in tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The man identified as Khuda Bukhsh (70) son of Allah Wasaya and a resident of district Bhakar, thana Kalor Kot.

Saddar Police Station shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy and launched formal enquiry into the case.

There have been no types of bruising marks or injuries found on the body. Nor it's seemed to be the murder case. Whether it's suicide or slip accidently into the water being investigated by the police, it's said.

Heirs of the deceased were informed who said to have departed to receive the body from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed's hospital, it's said.